Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Working Title Revealed

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will kick off production in the coming weeks and now, the film’s working title has surfaced. According to a new report from the super sleuths at HN Entertainment, Shang-Chi will start filming under the working title of Steamboat. For the uninitiated, working titles are oftentimes used to hide the real identity of films in casting calls, set notices, and the like. Other recent working titles for movies from Marvel include Black Widow’s Blue Bayou, and Chloé Zhao’s The Eternals filming under Sack Lunch. There once was a point where the working titles were related to the film in some way — like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 filming under Guardians 3000 — though the studio has seemingly moved away from that as of late.

Shang-Chi will be directed by Short Term 12 helmer Destin Daniel Cretton and feature the MCU debut of Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), the Master of Kung Fu. In one recent interview, Cretton admitted he wasn’t sure he’d even end up getting the gig after his initial pitch.

“I didn’t think I was going to get it, so that helps you feel not as terrified,” Cretton told Collider. “The process of pitching is like anything. You just go in and speak your heart, and speak what you feel is important, and what you would love to do. And if they respond to that, then that’s going to be a good relationship. If they don’t respond to it, you don’t get the job, and it’s probably good that you don’t get the job.”

The film is expected to begin production November 1st and it’s working synopsis can be read below.

“In the comics, Shang-Chi is the son of China-based globalist who raised and educated his progeny in his reclusive China compound, closed off ot the outside world. The son trained in the martial arts and developed unsurpassed skills.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters February 12, 2021.

