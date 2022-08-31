She-Hulk Star Sold Her Own Clothes to Marvel Show's Costume Department

The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law drops on Disney+ tomorrow and fans are already loving all of the new MCU additions. Not only is Tatiana Maslany thriving as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, but the show has also introduced Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Pug, Steve Coulter as Holden Holliway, Jameela Jamil as Titania, and more. Recently, Gonzaga had a chat with The Hollywood Reporter about the Marvel series and revealed the unusual backstory of her character's wardrobe.

"I'm very lucky that [costume designer] Ann Foley let me collaborate. I care so much about fashion, and it informs how I perform," Gonzaga explained. "So I really wanted Nikki to have such a specific look, and Ann allowed me to collaborate a lot. Sometimes, they bought my personal clothes off me for Nikki. [Laughs.] I lost a lot of wardrobe on this job, but they paid me for it. I was also able to design a lot of my hair and makeup looks with [key hair stylist] René Warnes. We really pulled a lot from the runway. I couldn't do it technically, but Steven, my makeup artist, would paint this thing that I Google image'd. So it was an honor to be really collaborative with these artists and to have them understand how important it is to me. I didn't feel comfortable as Nikki unless she was wearing something a little defiant or something that she shouldn't be wearing at work or something that's a little too high fashion and really racks up her credit cards."

ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson talked to Gonzaga during the Hollywood premiere of She-Hulk, and the actor teased more character cameos in the series. Fans already know Charlie Cox's Daredevil will be popping up, but it sounds like more fun is on the way.

"I can't wait for people to see a lot of the silliness, and I can't wait for them to meet these characters," Gonzaga said. "Because we're a superhuman law division, that represents them wonderfully. Jessica [Gao] was able to bring in all these comics characters we've never seen before. Brandon Stanley's Leap-Frog! It's hilarious! A bunch of silly superhuman."

She-Hulk is a nine-episode series that features the return of some MCU stars, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law releases new episodes on Disney+ on Thursdays.