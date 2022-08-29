Major She-Hulk Cameo Spoiled Online Ahead of New Episode

Megan Thee Stallion appears to be the next high-profile name to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is the current Marvel series streaming on Disney+, and is already two episodes into its run. Tatiana Maslany portrays Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, who gets her Hulk powers from her cousin, Bruce Banner. Mark Ruffalo's Hulk guest-starred in She-Hulk's first two episodes, but is now off-planet setting up a potential World War Hulk project. That leaves the door open for another big-time cameo appearance in She-Hulk, and all signs point to it being Megan Thee Stallion.

Hot Girl Meg was the focus of a feature from The Cut ahead of the release of her new album, Traumazine. In an almost throwaway line, The Cut's Ashley C. Ford drops the bombshell that the three-time Grammy Award winner has been cast in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, along with A24's musical comedy Fucking Identical Twins. When it comes to performers who have successfully transitioned from rapping to acting, Megan Thee Stallion references Queen Latifah and Ice Cube.

"When I look at them, it inspires me to take it further than just music," she said. "I don't feel like I'm only going to be an actress — I feel like I'm also going to be a director and I'm also going to be a producer."

A July 2021 rumor indicated rapper and musician Megan Thee Stallion was joining the cast of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. YouTube channel Everything Always claimed that Megan would be playing a fictionalized version of herself in the series, and that her role could stem beyond a cameo and cover multiple episodes. While she hasn't appeared in the first two episodes of She-Hulk, four more episodes remain, including the third dropping this week on Thursday, September 1st.

She-Hulk introduced viewers to Jennifer Walters' family last week, and Marvel decided to introduce a sitcom icon as her father in the series. Perfect Strangers star Mark Linn-Baker was revealed to be Jennifer Walter's father. Phase Zero's Jenna Anderson spoke to the star about his entry into the MCU and his first impressions. Linn-Baker joked, "It's Marvel, so it's big. It's very interesting. A lot of the imagery is added in post-production. So, it will be interesting to see what it all looks like."

