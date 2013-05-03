She-Hulk Episode Might Feature Iron Man 3 Easter Egg

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+ and fans are quickly discovering just how many Easter eggs a single episode can contain. As more and more MCU references from She-Hulk episode 1 come to light, one of the more interesting ones some have spotted is a connection to Iron Man 3...

(WARNING: She-Hulk Episode 1 SPOILERS Follow!)

After Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) Hulks out for the first time, Bruce Banner/Hulk is forced to take her down and abscond with her to a remote tropical island for some Hulk training. When Jennifer first wakes up in Bruce's beach bungalo, her cousin is no where to be found. Jen takes a moment to explore the property, and discovers this little relic from Tony Stark's Iron Man armory:

Bruce Kept one of Tony's old destroyed Iron Man Helmets😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VdS669Up2n — Jay🏹 WAKANDA FOREVER (@Hawkmaestro21) August 18, 2022

According to records, this looks like the Mark XX armor from Iron Man 3's Iron Legion – aka the "Python" armor. The Python armor's special feature was it's power storing capabilities, allowing Iron Man to travel longer distances without completely losing power. It was named after a python snake, which has similar capabilities. The Mark XX was denoted to be the second strongest armor in the Iron Man 3 official game – potentially the strongest one, when augmented with the Striker Missile power-up.

Bruce Banner clearly kept this particular piece of armor as a testament to his dead friend Tony Stark – as also (tragically) noted in the "B.B + T.S." inscription they made together while hanging out in the island home during years of The Blip. The Mark XX would be a particularly notable example of Tony Stark's engineering genius – although the shattered helmet piece also gives us serious vibes form Ultron's initial form as shattered remains of Iron Man armor. That's probably on purpose.

As stated, She-Hulk does a great job of adding flourishes like this, which connect the legal comedy series to so much other superhero lore form across the MCU.

"Almost from the first frame, what makes She-Hulk stand out from its Disney+ predecessors is its reverential, but refreshing, approach to its source material... She-Hulk elects to blend together some of the best parts of Jen's incredibly distinct solo runs.... This creates a surreal sense of novelty for fans familiar with She-Hulk comics, as well as an incredible jumping-on point for anyone new to them, as even the smallest Easter egg has a dense (but never overwhelming) sense of lore around it.

