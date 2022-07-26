First She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Clip Shows How Jennifer Walters Gets Hulk Powers

The first clip from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law reveals the moment when Jennifer Walters gets Hulk powers from her cousin, Bruce Banner. Marvel Studios showed off the latest trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law during its Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday night. Along with Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk breaking the fourth wall, fans also got a glimpse at Charlie Cox's Daredevil sporting an iconic costume. A featurette released by ET Online provides a clip that shows part of She-Hulk's origin story, which is plucked straight from the comics.

About 15 seconds into the featurette we see a car overturned with Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) inside. As Jennifer pushes Bruce off of her she looks down at her forearms, which are covered in Bruce's blood. The combination of Bruce's and Jennifer's blood mixing together is what causes the gamma-radiation to transfer to Jennifer, causing her to Hulk out.

"Jennifer Walters is an attorney who has accidentally taken in some of the Hulk's blood," Maslany says. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige adds, "There's something so funny, and so surreal, about a giant 6'7" Hulk in the courtroom." We also get quotes from the cast and crew, including co-executive producer Wendy Jacobson, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk, writer/executive producer Jessica Gao, and director/executive producer Kat Coiro.

In another hilarious fourth-wall-breaking moment, Jennifer turns to the screen and warns viewers how there won't be an abundance of cameo appearances every week, then calls out the likes of Bruce, Emil Blonsky/Abomination, and Sorcerer Supreme Wong.

ComicBook.com had the opportunity to speak to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's creator Jessica Gao following the Hall H event and asked her what it's like balancing the show's humor and action, as well as its connection to the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"It is a tricky balance, balancing the comedy and the action and the Marvel of it all, but what's nice is I've been on this journey, this 10-year Marvel journey of the first couple of phases of the MCU as a fan," Gao said. "I watched every movie in the theater, so it wasn't like I had to play catch up when I first started, and what's really, really exciting is having been through that long journey, seen every iteration, every genre that they've played with to then be able to go, 'I wonder what else I can explore. Wat haven't they hit before and what's in my wheelhouse that nobody else has done in the MCU?"

Gao then explained how characters like Daredevil and Wong fit into She-Hulk's world.

"Oh boy, I feel like we're getting dangerously close to a black bag over my head," she joked. "Well obviously, what Jen has in common with Matt Murdock is that they're both lawyers but also, uniquely, they're both lawyers who happen to be a superheroes, so they have that in common. Wong is a character that has existed in the MCU and knows her cousin. That's the thing about Jen is that she, uniquely, unlike everybody else who's origin story we're exploring, she is someone who has something like this in her family already. So conceivably, she's already had to listen to and deal with all of this stuff as a third party family member for years."

Are you ready for She-Hulk to premiere? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! The series debuts August 17th on Disney+.