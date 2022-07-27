New She-Hulk Featurette Confirms Renée Elise Goldsberry's Character

The countdown is officially on for the release of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the newest live-action series to be set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Centered around the story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), the show has already been confirmed to be pulling from a wide swath of her comic history, particularly with regards to her supporting cast. A newly-released featurette from the series showcases that in a pretty significant way, confirming the role that Hamilton and Girls5Eva's Renée Elise Goldsberry will have in the series. The featurette, which was initially shared by ET Online, confirms via a lower third that Goldsberry is portraying Mallory Book in the series.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Created by Dan Slott and Juan Bobillo in She-Hulk #1, Mallory is a former pageant queen-turned-lawyer who works alongside Jen at the law office of Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg & Holliway, and has a reputation as "the face that never lost a case." Mallory develops somewhat of a rivalry with Jen across their time at the office, and even becomes the chairperson of Fourth Wall Enterprises, a company that wants to ruin Jen's life. Eventually, Mallory forgave Jen and they became friends, with her most recently accepting Jen in her new law firm. Outside of Jen, Mallory has had her own exploits, getting into a Starfox-influenced love triangle between Two-Gun Kid and Awesome Andy.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, and Jon Bass. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

"It is a tricky balance, balancing the comedy and the action and the Marvel of it all, but what's nice is I've been on this journey, this 10-year Marvel journey of the first couple of phases of the MCU as a fan," Gao told ComicBook.com during a recent interview at San Diego Comic-Con. "I watched every movie in the theater, so it wasn't like I had to play catch up when I first started, and what's really, really exciting is having been through that long journey, seen every iteration, every genre that they've played with to then be able to go, 'I wonder what else I can explore. Wat haven't they hit before and what's in my wheelhouse that nobody else has done in the MCU?"

Are you excited for Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 17th. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.