She-Hulk Head Writer Teases How Series Is a Departure For Marvel Studios

When She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts on Disney+ next month, it will be bringing a lot of firsts for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series will serve as the franchise's first half-hour comedy, while also introducing Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and a slew of beloved elements from Marvel Comics canon into live-action. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao teased what fans can expect from the series, and how it will break the mold by showing the "everyday life" of its protagonist.

"I'm really excited for Marvel to have a true half-hour comedy and really lean in to a comedy format," Gao explained in the interview. "Everybody loves the big spectacle – all the action operating at a level that you don't see anywhere else – but what's special about TV is that you have the time and the space to really just live with a character and see everyday life. I want to know what's happening on a Tuesday when the world isn't in danger. What happens when a 6-foot-7 green woman has to buy a business suit for court?"

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

"It's really important to the character that she maintains her sense of self," Coiro recently told ComicBook.com of Jennifer. "Now, because she presents differently as She-Hulk, she definitely has to balance who she is, and the way you are perceived definitely affects the way you act, but she is herself, unlike hulk. So it's really about remaining true to herself throughout all these adventures... It is a long and winding journey of self acceptance and of realizing that, you know, with great power…"

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 17th.

