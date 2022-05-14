She-Hulk Premiere Date Possibly Revealed by Disney

✖





She-Hulk's release date might have been accidentally revealed by Disney. Streamr noticed a new listing on the UK site for the company that says the Disney+ series will begin streaming August 17. Now, before this, the dates for the later Marvel TV shows were unknown, but this timing makes a lot of sense. Ms. Marvel is inching closer and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was always going to be near the tail end of the year. Slotting She-Hulk in for a late summer premiere keeps everything lined up for no patches of the year without content for Disney+ or a movie theater. After Ms. Marvel comes Thor: Love and Thunder, which leads to Tatiana Maslany's series. After that, Black Pather: Wakanda Forever, then the Holiday Special to close things out. It all flows evenly and the strategy for the year has come into even clearer view.

Talking to ET Canada, one of her co-stars had some high-praise for the main actress. Tim Roth says that fans are in for a treat when it comes to She-Hulk. When he popped up in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings last year, a lot of people expected to see him pop up here.

"She's amazing," Roth said. "It's actually jaw-dropping. Yeah, you know what, just watching it just on a day-to-day level, and sometimes a dialogue lands, just on that level, and her ability to absorb and then perform was quite remarkable. And she's funny. One of the signs of a good actor is their comedic touch and she has it."

"[Maslany and Ruffalo] together were very funny, and we could improvise, depending on who we were working with on any particular day," Roth added. "Some of the directors that we worked with were up for improv, and that was funny, the idea of improvising with those characters in that situation. It was unusual, to say the least."

Disney's preliminary description of the series reads: "The new comedy series sees Bruce Banner help his cousin, Jennifer Walters, when she needs an emergency blood transfusion and guess what? She receives his powers too. Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer, who is a lawyer specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases. Mark Ruffalo is back as the Hulk alongside Tim Roth, who plays the Abomination."

