She-Hulk Series Wrap Shirt Shows Hulk and Jennifer Walters in Surprising Location

Next year is expected to see the debut of Marvel's She-Hulk, a Disney+ exclusive series that will bring the beloved heroine into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After Tatiana Maslany was cast in the series' lead role late last year, hype for the series only continued to grow, and fans have been curious for any behind-the-scenes snippets to come out of the show's production. Amid recent reports that the series has wrapped filming on its first season, a new post from one of its crew members highlights a pretty epic wrap gift. The post, which is courtesy of Instagram user @homemakeoverbycarlos, showcases a sweatshirt that appears to have been given as a wrap gift to the cast and crew, which shows chibi versions of Maslany's Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk and Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner / Hulk sitting at a Tiki bar named "Bruce's Bar." While it remains to be seen if this could reflect any of the plot of the series, it is an adorable acknowledgment of the pair's dynamic as cousins.

“There’s nothing completely at a place where it’s a done deal,” Ruffalo said of appearing in the series in an interview in April of 2020. “There’s some talk of having Banner/Hulk show up in She–Hulk. If we come up with something good, that would be really interesting. Right now that’s about it. That’s all there is on the table.”

She-Hulk stars Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a New York City lawyer whose life is changed after she gets into an accident, leading to her receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. As a result, Jennifer develops her own iteration of Hulk powers, which affect both her life as a lawyer and her newfound life as a superhero. The cast will also include Ruffalo as The Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Tim Roth as The Abomination, and Josh Segarra and Renee Elise Goldsberry in currently unknown roles.

The series will be showrun by Jessica Gao, whose filmography includes Silicon Valley and Rick and Morty. Directors on the series will include Kat Coiro (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Anu Valia (Never Have I Ever, A.P. Bio).

