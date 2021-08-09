She-Hulk Star Praises Tatiana Maslany's Work in Marvel Disney+ Series

✖

Filming is currently underway on Marvel's She-Hulk series, which will bring the iconic Marvel Comics heroine into live-action. While we're probably still a ways away from getting a first look at the series, a lot of people are definitely excited to see Tatiana Maslany in its starring role, especially after her award-winning turn on Orphan Black. A new tweet from She-Hulk star Ginger Gonzaga, who stars in the series in a currently-unknown role, indicates that Maslany's performance will be well worth the wait. As Gonzaga put it, Maslany is "truly a Marvel," and she's excited for everyone else to see her in the role.

Nobody could play She Hulk as wonderfully as #TatianaMaslany. She’s truly a #Marvel. I can’t wait for everyone to see her crush it...or SMASH it...or Whichever is preferred by the Hulk family. so lucky to have her, in addition to the rest of our dope cast!Thanks @Marvel! — Ginger Gonzaga ✨ (@gingerthejester) August 9, 2021

She-Hulk stars Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a New York City lawyer whose life is changed after she gets into an accident, leading to her receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. As a result, Jennifer develops her own iteration of Hulk powers, which affect both her life as a lawyer and her newfound life as a superhero. The cast will also include Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Tim Roth as The Abomination, and Renee Elise Goldsberry in a currently unknown role.

The series will be showrun by Jessica Gao, whose filmography includes Silicon Valley and Rick and Morty. Directors on the series will include Kat Coiro (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Anu Valia (Never Have I Ever, A.P. Bio).

