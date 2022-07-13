She-Hulk Showrunner Teases Jennifer Walters' MCU Debut

Marvel Studios has utilized its streaming abilities on Disney+ to bring some epic new stories to life, whether involving franchise veterans or newer heroes. The next one on the docket will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around Tatiana Maslany's take on Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk. If the decades of her Marvel Comics canon have been any indication, She-Hulk will be an emotional and unique examination of the character — and a new interview with head writer Jessica Gao teases what that will entail. In a recent interview with SFX Magazine (via GamesRadar), Gao teased that Maslany's Jennifer is "this highly educated woman whose life gets completely thrown off track," and that the show will balance superheroics with that normal life.

"I really wanted her to have a well-rounded life," Gao explained. "I didn't want to just have a show that was talking about superhero stuff only. She's a person first and then she had superpowers dumped on top of her. But there's still a person under there who still has to live a life. Really, that is the crux of the show: this person that's underneath all of that."

The series' tone has already been billed as more comedic than some of its Disney+ predecessors — something that Gao says was constructed in a unique way.

"It's really threading a fine line between situational comedy – and there is a sitcom element as a lot of the writers come from the sitcom world – but still existing within the MCU," Gao added. "That was always the challenge. Even Kevin [Feige] has described it as a half-hour legal show, so there's a little bit of Ally McBeal in there. But you also still have to feel like you're within this universe."

Gao also teased the relationship between Jennifer and her cousin, Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and the unconventional family dynamic that will be presented onscreen.

"What is the family dynamic when you have a Hulk, and when you have a second Hulk in the family?" Gao pondered.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 17th.

