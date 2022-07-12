Marvel's She-Hulk Confirms Classic Supporting Character

More details are coming to light about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with the series poised to add a unique new flavor to Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Given the lengthy and eclectic tenure that Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) has had in the comics, there's been the question of what the ensemble cast surrounding her will look like. A number of newly-released stills for the series provide a pretty interesting clue, with the caption for one photo, which shows Jennifer standing in a courthouse, confirming that Dennis "Buck" Bukowski will be appearing in the series. Buck will be portrayed by actor Drew Matthews, whose filmography includes Lodge 49 and The Resident.

Created by David Anthony Kraft and Michael Vosburgh, Buck first debuted in Savage She-Hulk #2 in 1980. The assistant district attorney of Los Angeles county, Buck is one of Jennifer's first rivals in the comics — he not only antagonizes her in the courtroom, but he accuses She-Hulk of crimes she did not commit. By the end of the Savage run, Buck eventually saw the error of his ways, but only appeared sporadically in the years since.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

"She really is the antithesis of most superhero narratives," Maslany explained in a recent interview with Empire. "There's this great element of denial in her that's relatable. For me, it was about rejecting what's happened for as long as I could, as that's what causes the fun tension between Jennifer and She-Hulk."

"She's in a career that's male-dominated and incredibly vicious and hierarchal," Maslany added. "When she's heading this superhuman firm, that's where we get some really fun characters that she's either defending or in opposition of. It's like this really absurd take on a legal show."

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 17th.

