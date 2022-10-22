She-Hulk's Jon Bass Shares His Reaction to "Hulk Todd" (Exclusive)

In honor of the finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, ComicBook.com had the chance to catch up with Jon Bass who played Todd in the series. It was revealed that Todd was actually HulkKing and responsible for the Intelligencia website that was dedicated to taking down Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). For a brief moment in the finale, Todd transformed into "Hulk Todd" after getting some of Jen's blood. However, Jen wasn't pleased with where the story was going and used her fourth-wall-breaking powers to shut down Todd's story. While chatting with Bass, the actor told us what it was like to get to "Hulk out" in the MCU.

"It's a pretty mind-melting moment to see yourself Hulk out ... You know, as someone who's a fan of the MCU and has been a huge fan of Mark Ruffalo's version of Hulk, it was just a dream come true. And, I'm still wrapping my head around the fact that it's actually real," Bass shared.

During the interview, the actor also talked about some of the fan reactions to his character.

"Yeah, it's been interesting, you know," Bass said when asked about his character being the physical manifestation of some of the show's real-life haters. "I think like people understand that I'm not Todd ... I am playing a character named Todd. But I think the reaction to Todd has been extremely fun. He's a very hateable character, and the internet has reacted as such. I think in the right way, 'cause the fun part is, you know, there is the toxic fan culture part of the Internet which, you know, is being like, 'That's not us.' [laughs] And then there's the people who, you know, love the show, who love She-Hulk and are like, 'We want this guy dead.' So it's been very fun to like, you know, see that really take hold in this last episode."

Who Is Skaar?

While Bass may have briefly played a Hulk in She-Hulk, another Hulk was introduced that is likely here to stay. The finale revealed that Hulk has a son, Skaar, who is being played by Wil Deusner. In the comics, Skaar was created by Greg Pak and John Romita Jr. and was one of the biggest characters to spin out of World War Hulk. He is the son of the Hulk and Caiera the Oldstrong, one of the Shadow People who colonized Sakaar. However, Skaar looked a bit different in the comics. The character had long hair on the page instead of the half-shaved look he's rocking in the She-Hulk finale. The altered style has caused some hilarious reactions from Marvel fans online.

She-Hulk is now streaming on Disney+.