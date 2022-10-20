She-Hulk Star Jon Bass Reacts to Marvel Backlash, Hulk Fan Theories (Exclusive)

The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law was released one week ago on Disney+, and it was a big hit among fans. One of the episodes many reveals was that Todd (Jon Bass) was HulkKing and the creator of the Intelligencia website that was dedicated to taking down Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). Todd wanted his own Hulk powers and managed to steal some of Jen's blood and get his wish. Of course, Jen took her fourth-wall-breaking to a whole new level, and shut down Todd's plot before it could go any further. This week, ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to Bass about the series and he shared his thoughts on some of the fan reactions.

"Yeah, it's been interesting, you know," Bass said when asked about his character being the physical manifestation of some of the show's real-life haters. "I think like people understand that I'm not Todd ... I am playing a character named Todd. But I think the reaction to Todd has been extremely fun. He's a very hateable character, and the internet has reacted as such. I think in the right way, 'cause the fun part is, you know, there is the toxic fan culture part of the Internet which, you know, is being like, 'That's not us.' [laughs] And then there's the people who, you know, love the show, who love She-Hulk and are like, 'We want this guy dead.' So it's been very fun to like, you know, see that really take hold in this last episode."

Bass added when asked about the wildest fan theory he read, "The wildest fan theory was, I think before it even got started that I was gonna be Hulk's son. And I was like, 'Uh, yeah, I wish.' [laughs] Kind of, but no."

Who is Hulk's Son?

While Todd may not be related to Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, the season finale did reveal that the character has a son, Skarr, who is being played by Wil Deusner. In the comics, Skaar was created by Greg Pak and John Romita Jr. and was one of the biggest characters to spin out of World War Hulk. He is the son of the Hulk and Caiera the Oldstrong, one of the Shadow People who colonized Sakaar. However, Skaar looked a bit different in the comics. The character had long hair on the page instead of the half-shaved look he's rocking in the She-Hulk finale. The altered style has caused some hilarious reactions from Marvel fans online.

She-Hulk is now streaming on Disney+.