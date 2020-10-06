Take A Look A Sideshow's Virtual NYCC Booth
Sideshow always has one of the most remarkable booths to admire at Comic Con events around the world, boasting the most impressively detailed collector's items for geek culture. If Sideshow Collectibles is not making the figures and statues based on Marvel, DC, or other major franchises themselves, they are partnering with the likes of Hot Toys or Iron Studios to distribute some of the best available models of beloved characters. The virtual booth which Sideshow Collectibles has been offering tours of for select members of the press via Zoom will be updated throughout the week.
ComicBook.com has obtained some great shots of the figures and statues on display at Sideshow's booth in California, one which is meant to keep the spirit of New York Comic Con alive -- as the pop culture gathering would be assembling more than a hundred thousand fans in the Javitz Center this week under more traditional circumstances around the globe.
Scroll through the slides below for a look at some of the awesome figures and statues on display at Sideshow's virtual NYCC booth!
Boba Fett
As part of the Mythos line of figures, Sideshow artists create characters in a moment which allows the fan to create the own story surrounding the moment which the figure is living in. More figures from the line will be seen throughout the week!prevnext
Cave Troll
Who needs a guard dog? At the Sideshow Collectibles office, a full scale Cave Troll is on display. The figure on display at th virtual NYCC booth is a 1:10 scale figure of the Lord of the Rings beast, made by Iron Studios.prevnext
Darth Maul
More from the Mythos line of Star Wars characters is a young Darth Maul, clearly ready for battle.prevnext
Deadpool
Artists like to bring Deadpool's attitude out for statues with this 1:10 scale edition from Iron Studios being no exception, showing off half of Wade Wilson's scarred face, and all of Deadpool's attitude.prevnext
Hagrid
Legend of the Harry Potter franchise and friend to the titular wizard, Hagrid is given the 1:10 scale statue treatment by Iron Studios.prevnext
The Child
The Child, the real star of The Mandalorian who we all love to refer to as Baby Yoda, is available from Sideshow and Hot Toys. The photo above is Sideshow's 1:1 scale statue.prevnext
Hulk
Mino Co figures aim to rival the mass collections of Funko Pop! figures, offering a more detailed, higher-end, and exaggerated figure. In this case, the Hulk is on display!prev