Take A Look A Sideshow's Virtual NYCC Booth

Sideshow always has one of the most remarkable booths to admire at Comic Con events around the world, boasting the most impressively detailed collector's items for geek culture. If Sideshow Collectibles is not making the figures and statues based on Marvel, DC, or other major franchises themselves, they are partnering with the likes of Hot Toys or Iron Studios to distribute some of the best available models of beloved characters. The virtual booth which Sideshow Collectibles has been offering tours of for select members of the press via Zoom will be updated throughout the week.

ComicBook.com has obtained some great shots of the figures and statues on display at Sideshow's booth in California, one which is meant to keep the spirit of New York Comic Con alive -- as the pop culture gathering would be assembling more than a hundred thousand fans in the Javitz Center this week under more traditional circumstances around the globe.

Scroll through the slides below for a look at some of the awesome figures and statues on display at Sideshow's virtual NYCC booth!