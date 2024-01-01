Sideshow's Wolverine and Colossus, Fastball Special Statue Revealed (Exclusive)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

In conjunction with the 12 Days of Sideshow event, ComicBook.com is exclusively revealing a new Statue coming from the art and collectibles brand. As part of the daily reveals to end 2023 and ring in 2024, Sideshow is officially revealing Fastball Special: Wolverine and Colossus. This follows previous reveals such as new collectibles based on Spider-Man, Dazzler, and more popular characters from various franchises. However, this unique collectible brings to life one of the most iconic moments from the pages of Marvel Comics.

Sideshow's annual 12 Days of Sideshow showcase continues! Between December 25 -January 5, Sideshow is revealing brand new, never-before-seen pop culture collectibles. Discover hints and reveals of upcoming statues, figures, or art prints every day. That's 12 exciting reasons to see what's coming in the future from our friends at Sideshow! Given the teaser image, it is clear the Fastball Special sees the classic comic book moment literally leaps out of the page as Colossus prepares to hurl a raging Wolverine at an unfortunate foe.

See the exclusive reveal of the Fastball Special: Colossus and Wolverine Statue in the photo below! No official price or release date have been made available quite yet but the image is glorious.

(Photo: Sideshow's Fastball Special: Colossus and Wolverine)

As more information comes available regarding price and availability, Sideshow has prepared a LINK to RSVP for the Fastball Special: Colossus and Wolverine Statue. By RVSP-ing for information, you will be the first to get the latest updates on this new Marvel Comics masterpiece as it's revealed. The first look above is an exclusive debut by ComicBook.com!

For more information about the new Fastball Special collectible coming from Sideshow, head over to its official landing page. More 12 Days of Sideshow reveals will be coming on Sideshow's official site throughout the week.