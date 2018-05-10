Simon Pegg Wants To Play Marvel’s Captain Britain

Simon Pegg knows exactly which Marvel hero could bring him into the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Captain Britain.

The actor known for his roles in Star Trek and Hot Fuzz spoke to JoBlo, revealing the hero he would enjoy playing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and way. “I mean, Captain Britain was this Marvel superhero that I loved growing up, ’cause he was the British member of that community,” Pegg said. “I even have a Captain Britain mask when I was a kid, but I fear I would probably be slightly too old now, but if they do have… If a Captain Britain movie comes about, they’re gonna need a British cast, so…”

When it comes down to it, Pegg just needs to get that call from Kevin Feige. “I’ll be waiting,” he said.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Pegg opened up about his admiration for the recent hit Black Panther, though it might not be pushing him towards joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe given his currently demanding schedule. “I take every day as it comes. I’m doing a few smaller movies now and doing some acting,” Pegg said. “Some dramatic stuff. I watched Black Panther the other night and I saw such a great movie. I was quite jelly of my friend Martin Freeman for kicking it with that crowd. Who knows? We’ll see.”

Coming up, Pegg will star in Mission: Impossible – Fallout alongside Tom Cruise. While working on the film and its predecessor’s, Pegg might have gotten a crash course in the stunt work required for a massive Marvel blockbuster, as Cruise pushes the cast to take on new challenges constantly.

“I’m always game for doing as much as I can,” Pegg said. “It means something if we do those stunts, if we’re the ones in genuine peril. [Tom Cruise]. does put himself in genuine peril. It means more to the audience than if it was a stunt person with a face replacement. It makes a difference if you know that’s Tom Cruise doing that or that’s Rebecca Ferguson.”

Mission: Impossible – Fallout hits theaters on July 27, 2018.