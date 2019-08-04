SNL’s Leslie Jones Freaks Out Over Captain America Shaving His Beard

When Avengers: Infinity War premiered last year, it introduced the world to a whole new version of Captain Americathat we weren’t used to seeing, and bearded Steve Rogers took the world by storm. The rugged fugitive immediately became a sexual icon, with some fans calling referring to Chris Evans character as “daddy” or “zaddy” or any other term to indicate one’s horniness.

Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones was no different. The comedian is well known for her live streams and videos on social media, which even sent her to the Olympics as a special guest, and her love of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is also a hit. So when she watched Avengers: Endgame at home and got to the point where Cap busted out the razor, you can guess she was not happy.

Jones posted a video of her reaction to Twitter, and let’s just say that she was more than disappointed.

“Uh, this not be who I think it is,” Jones began before realizing it was Evans’ character. “What the f— are you serious? Are you trying to divorce me? Why the f— would you cut off your beard? Why would you do that? Why would you- why? Why? We talked about this. I understand you’re upset, but YOU DON’T GET RID OF THE BEARD, Captain America! But I am still married to you.”

Considering all of the memes that have cropped up about Chris Evans and his reaction, we can’t wait to see how he’ll respond to Jones’ latest video.

But in the context of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Cap shaving his beard makes perfect sense, especially in the context of his evolution and the eventual ending to his saga. Shaving the beard shows that he’s back to embracing his role as a protector, no matter what anyone else thinks of him. And that’s also what leads to him seeking out his own life, rather than continue living as the protector.

Avengers: Endgame co-writer Stephen McFeely explained why they needed to give him a happy ending rather than kill Captain America off.

“It’s too easy. That guy will jump on a grenade every movie,” McFeely explained. “Tony’s going one way and Steve is going another. Over the course of many movies, Tony is going from selfish to selfless and Steve’s not doing exactly the opposite but he’s certainly starting at selfless and learning to get a life and to be self-interested. When he makes the decision at the end to go back, put his shield down, and be the soldier that comes back from war, that’s the biggest journey. Jumping on another grenade is not a move for him.”

Avengers: Endgame is now available on Digital HD, and will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on August 13th.