‘Spider-Gwen’ Blazer: Dress for Success in Earth-65

Bring a little Earth-65 style into this reality with the Spider-Gwen women’s blazer. It’s the latest release in a recent string of awesome fandom fashions for the workplace that includes the Star Wars Darth Vader blazer, Harry Potter Hogwarts house blazers, and the Disney villains cape blazer.

The geometric look of the blazer is a subtle nod to Spider-Gwen, save for the lapel pin, so you could probably get away with this if your job has a dress code. However, the pink and cyan web pattern on the lining is a dead giveaway. You can order the Spider-Gwen blazer here in sizes XS to 3X. Check out the full list of specs below.

Product Specifications:

• Marvel Spider-Gwen Women’s Blazer

• Officially-licensed Marvel Comics merchandise

• Black and white single-breasted jacket

• Spider-Gwen lapel pin

• Buttons have web texture

• Lining is her signature pink and cyan web pattern

• 2 inside breast pockets (one on each side)

• Center back vent

• 3-button sleeve cuffs

• Materials: 80% polyester / 20% rayon shell with 100% polyester lining

• Care Instructions: Dry clean only.

• Imported