‘Spider-Gwen’ Blazer: Dress for Success in Earth-65

Bring a little Earth-65 style into this reality with the Spider-Gwen women’s blazer. It’s the latest release in a recent string of awesome fandom fashions for the workplace that includes the Star Wars Darth Vader blazer, Harry Potter Hogwarts house blazers, and the Disney villains cape blazer.
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The geometric look of the blazer is a subtle nod to Spider-Gwen, save for the lapel pin, so you could probably get away with this if your job has a dress code. However, the pink and cyan web pattern on the lining is a dead giveaway. You can order the Spider-Gwen blazer here in sizes XS to 3X. Check out the full list of specs below.
Product Specifications:
• Marvel Spider-Gwen Women’s Blazer
• Officially-licensed Marvel Comics merchandise
• Black and white single-breasted jacket
• Spider-Gwen lapel pin
• Buttons have web texture
• Lining is her signature pink and cyan web pattern
• 2 inside breast pockets (one on each side)
• Center back vent
• 3-button sleeve cuffs
• Materials: 80% polyester / 20% rayon shell with 100% polyester lining
• Care Instructions: Dry clean only.
• Imported