Marvel Teases Major Spider-Gwen Name Change

There are more Spider-Man iterations to keep up with than ever before, but there are some clear favorites. Mile Morales and Peter Parker have millions of fans, but Gwen Stacy‘s superhero alter-ego is gaining traction.

However, it looks like the fan-favorite heroine is in for a big shake-up, and the announcement will come later next week.

Not long ago, a statement was shared by Marvel Entertainment regarding Spider-Gwen. Or, in this case, Ghost Spider. The release featured an image of a character identical to Spider-Gwen webbing through a city.

The image, which can be seen above, has a simple piece of text attached. Marvel writes, “Ghost Spider debuts” — and that is a name fans of Gwen will not be familiar with. The release goes on to say that news about this debut will be shared next Friday at San Diego Comic Con, but the tease is enough to make fans do a double-take.

When you see a Marvel character who looks like this, fans think of Spider-Gwen right off. The heroine may be officially known as Spider-Woman in her corner of the multiverse, but she is most commonly known as Spider-Gwen. Her on-going solo series is even titled after the alias because of its popularity, so a possible name change is a big deal.

For now, fans are wondering if Spider-Gwen is about to enter a new run called Ghost Spider or if she’s getting a new name. The image released by Marvel also sees Gwen with a Spider-Man keychain on her backpack, a fact prompting some to speculate if the heroine has entered the main Marvel universe. Oh, and there is also the possibility that the person donning this familiar suit isn’t Gwen at all.

For now, fans will have to keep an eye on Marvel’s social feeds at San Diego Comic Con gets underway. It looks like the company has something big in store for the heroine, and you can bet Spider-Gwen lovers are ready to learn what’s up with their favorite.

If you want to check out more Spider-Gwen, you can catch her on the big screen this year. The heroine is slated to appear in Sony’s animated feature Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse later this year. The Marvel movie will star Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen alongside others like Shameik Moore, Mahershala Ali, Jake Johnson, Liev Schreiber, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, and Lily Tomlin. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse hits theaters on December 14.

