Spider-Man 3 Should Introduce She-Hulk to the MCU

If you’ve been on Twitter in the past couple of days, you’ve probably seen Marvel pundits suggesting She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters should appear in Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 for a good reason — it’s a great idea. We all know we’re getting both Spider-Man 3 in theaters and She-Hulk on Disney+ and we know Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is bound to need some legal help after his secret identity has been leaked.

Once a person brings up legal advice, many would likely go straight to Matt Murdock. Heck, some of these fan blogs even suggest Ol’ Hornhead is someone the studio wants to represent Spidey in the court of law, even though it could be legally impossible for the character to appear. Since Murdock got his own show on Netflix, several reports have suggested the character can’t be used for a full two years after the cancellation of the series. That means the character won’t be available for use until December 2020 at the earliest, likely well after Spider-Man 3 has been filmed.

On top of that all, we already know a She-Hulk series is on the docket. Sure, we don’t have a release date for it, but it’s coming from Marvel Studios sometime in the next few years. That’s ultimately why it’d make sense to have Walters appear somewhere else beforehand. Have the lawyer appear somewhere else to help get fans excited about the show, even teasing her gamma-infused powers a bit. It’s a similar move the Kevin Feige-led outfit is pulling with Agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) and Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings), even though those two aren’t headling their own show.

The massive Marvel machine has become a well-oiled entity and with Feige promising supreme interconnectedness between the movies and the shows appearing on Disney+, we’re bound to get more crossovers like this — so why not start with She-Hulk in Spider-Man 3?

Spider-Man 3 is expected to hit theaters July 16, 2021 while the She-Hulk series doesn’t have a release date.

Other upcoming MCU films include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision is set to hit Disney+ Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight.

