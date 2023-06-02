Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Ending Reveals A Shocking Villain Twist

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse reveals a shocking villain twist in its final moments – one that has Spider-Man fans begging for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse to continue the story!

(WARNING: SPOILERS FOLLOW)

(Photo: Sony Animation)

The final act of Across the Spider-Verse sees Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) learn the terrible secret that Spider-Man 2099, the Spider Society, and even his close friends Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) have been keeping from him: The Alchemax spider that bit him was from a different reality and was never meant for Miles (if not for Kingpin's tampering), making Miles a multiverse anomaly. Miles can't accept that he's not a "real" Spider-Man or the destiny that will see his father die. In order to escape the Spider Society, Miles sneaks into their multiversal transport machine – but he doesn't end up home as he intended. Instead, Miles ends up in a very different place: Earth-42, the place where his spider originally came from, and a world that never got its Spider-Man.

Showdown on Earth-42

(Photo: Sony Pictures Animation)

In this new reality, Miles quickly begins to see that his life, and the world, went down a very different path without Spider-Man in it. Miles' dad Jefferson still died – a death that profoundly changed Miles Morales of Earth-42. In the final moments of the film, Miles is trying to blend in with the new reality by teaming up with his Uncle Aaron (Mahershala Ali); it turns out to be a wild miscalculation, as this version of Aaron knows a very different Miles, who never got to become Spider-Man, and instead became The Prowler.

In the final scene of the film, Miles is captured and comes face-to-face with his evil variant, who refuses to let him go. A quick shot of Miles charging up his Venom Blast suggests that Beyond the Spider-Verse will begin with the two versions of Miles Morales getting into a serious fight.

Across the Spider-Verse is very careful with how much it reveals about Earth-42, but we do get hints that NYC is overrun with criminal activity, and too few heroes to stop it – including a version of the Sinister Six villain group, which Spider-Man fans have been waiting a long time to see onscreen.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now in theaters.