PS6 Release Date and Pricing Plans Detailed by Sony

Sony has officially talked about its plans for the PlayStation 6, specifically when it comes to the console’s release date and price. While Sony has yet to formally announce the PS6 in name, it hasn’t shied away from the fact that it’s already working on a successor to the PS5 behind the scenes. Reports have indicated that this next-gen PlayStation console could launch as early as 2027, which would be in line with the previous gap seen between the PS4 and PS5. Now, Sony has talked a bit more openly about its strategy for the PS6, and in short, it seems to still have more questions than answers.

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In the wake of releasing its latest financial report today, Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki answered a handful of questions about the company’s future. One of these questions that Totoki fielded happened to involve the PS6 and console’s eventual release and price point. Totoki said plainly that Sony still hasn’t landed on specifics for the PS6 when it comes to its launch or price, as it’s still trying to adjust its business to the ongoing increases in manufacturing costs. Because of this, Totoki and those at Sony are said to be “carefully” weighing their options when it comes to the PS6.

“We have not yet decided on at what timing we will launch the new console, or at what prices,” Totoki said. “So we would like to really observe and follow the situation. […] Looking at the current circumstances, the memory price is also expected to be very high in FY 2027, because there will still be a shortage of supply. So under that assumption, we must think carefully what we will do.”

Unquestionably, the biggest hurdle for the PS6 will be its price. In the wake of ongoing RAM shortages, Sony has greatly increased the cost of the PS5 and PS5 Pro, with the latter console now retailing for $900. Assuming that these manufacturing difficulties continue, this suggests that the PS6 could sell for as much as $1000 by the time that it arrives. Such a price would surely be catastrophic for Sony, as the company has already struggled to sell PS5 units at a steady rate since increasing costs.

Regardless of when the PS6 releases, it’s apparent that the PS5 is going to continue to be relevant for many more years to come. Sony ended up supporting the PS4 for quite a long time after the release of the PS5, with some publishers still releasing games on the last-gen hardware in 2026. The same will almost certainly be true with the PS5, which means that PlayStation fans shouldn’t feel a major sense of urgency to buy the PS6 the moment that it drops.

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[H/T VGC]