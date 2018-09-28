8 Spider-Man Variants Who Deserve Their Own Series

Marvel Comics has a long and proud tradition of crafting wild variants of their popular superheroes. Alternate timelines, “What If” series, and other devices have allowed creators across the years to reimagine Marvel characters in very different circumstances. Sometimes they inhabit a different era, sometimes their origin is changed in one key manner, and sometimes a different person inhabits the same costume and powers. Few characters have received more variants than the perennially popular Spider-Man, and the number of Spider-variants has skyrocketed in recent years due to multiversal events like Spider-Verse and Spider-Geddon.

With so many alternate Spider-people running around Marvel Comics, it’s worth looking for those in need of more space on the page. Edge of Spider-Verse discovered an instant hit with the concept for Spider-Gwen, a version of the Peter Parker story in which Gwen Stacy was bitten by the radioactive spider instead. There’s more space for new miniseries or ongoings to explore different takes on this classic character though, and we’ve assembled eight of the best Spider-variants from across the years who could hold down new stories of their own.

Spider-Pete and Spider-Ben

Created by Jason Latour and Tonci Zonjic

First Appearance: Edge of Spider-Geddon #3

Jason Latour possesses a real knack for reimagining the Spider-Man mythos. After launching the unplanned Spider-Gwen series from the pages of Edge of Spider-Verse, it looks like he has done it again in Edge of Spider-Geddon. This alternate take on Peter and Ben Parker brings them into modern-day New York City as part of a multiracial family struggling to make ends meet on a blue-collar budget with no health insurance. The Parker luck is slightly better this time, and Peter’s blood not only saves his uncle, but shares his spider powers. Together this duo presents a potent new imagining on the classic Spider-Man themes that specifically examine issues of class and the generational gap. If we get a new series of this pair, like we did with Spider-Gwen, that would be cause for real celebration.

Lady Spider

Created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos

First Appearance: Spider-Verse #1

Steampunk provides one of the most visually interesting backdrops for fiction in the 21st Century, allowing creators to toy with technology, Victorian fashion, and a bit of magic all at the same time. Lady Spider brings the high-swinging adventures of Spider-Man into that era with a corset and mechanical spider arms. The further ability to reimagine all of Spider-Man’s rogues gallery along with other Marvel characters makes this a real buffet of visual imagination. Lady Spider has already received some time in the spotlight as part of a universe-hopping team, but she really needs a shot at a solo series.

SP//dr

Created by Gerard Way and Jake Wyatt

First Appearance: Edge of Spider-Verse #5

SP//dr is the only character to appear in both Edge of Spider-Verse and Edge of Spider-Geddon, and it seems clear at this point that she needs more space than a one-shot every few years to grow. Her story fuses elements of the kaiju and tokusatsu genres into the Spider-Man mythos with Peni as the talented young woman who can link with a spider to run a high-powered suit capable of saving cities. The most recent chapter in her story provided the tragic lesson of power and responsibility, as well as a fascinating new take on Venom. This is one new character who can explore the Spider-Man story from dozens of new angles, just as soon as she’s given a series to do it.

Spider-Man J

Created by Dan Slott and Giuseppe Camuncoli

First Appearance: Amazing Spider-Man (vol. 3) #12

There have been a handful of issues focused on this manga-influenced take on Spider-Man that emphasizes the bouncing, thrills, and fun of a young adult series. It’s a good start, but one that hasn’t even come close to tapping the full potential of the Peter Parker labeled in the multiverse as “Spider-Man J.” The most obvious point of inspiration would be the beloved Batmanga by Jiro Kuwata that reinvented many B-level Bat-villains. Giving a modern mangaka the chance to do the same with Spider-Man (and following up with quick English translations) could create another hit for generations to come.

Spider-Man of India

Created by Dan Slott, Christos Gage, and Giuseppe Camuncoli

First Appearance: Superior Spider-Man #32

Paviitr Prabhakar also had a chance to join a multiversal team of Spider-people in the wake of Spider-Verse, but they never really let his alternate homeland shine. Transporting Spider-Man along with his supporting cast and enemies to a new culture provides a lot of storytelling opportunities, especially for an appropriately diverse creative team. Examining more about Paviitr’s life in India and how his experiences differ from those of Peter in core line of Marvel Comics would make for a great ongoing series, so it’s time to find the right talent to make it happen.

Spider-Punk

Created by Dan Slott and Olivier Coipel

First Appearance: Amazing Spider-Man (vol. 3) #10

The design for Spider-Punk was clearly one of the best to emerge from the “Spider-Verse” crossover, but very little was known about the teenager behind the mask. Edge of Spider-Geddon has fixed that and started to build an entire punk rock version of the Marvel universe ready for further exploration. The young anarchist heroes who rally behind Hobie and his spiked mask are ready to offer up some rocking stories in the future.

Spider-Knight

Created by Dan Slott and Olivier Coipel

First Appearance: Amazing Spider-Man (vol. 3) #9

One classic era for the transformation of characters is the Middle Ages with all of its swords and sorcery associations in pop culture. A version of Spider-Man wearing noble armor and riding an eight-legged steed (unconfirmed) could make for some truly epic adventures in a time long ago. While Spider-Knight might have been slain during the events of Spider-Verse, that doesn’t mean there isn’t another in waiting somewhere in the multiverse.

Supaidaman

Created by Toei Company

First Appearance: Spider-Man!, “The Time of Revenge Has Come! Beat Down Iron Cross Group!”

When this gigantic robot, first designed by the Toei Company, appeared in Spider-Verse, fans lost their minds. Growing up in America means you likely loved both the Power Rangers and Spider-Man to some degree, making this crossover a surefire success. Now that Supaidaman has officially made his way into Marvel Comics, there’s no reason to only use him in big Spider-crossovers. This is a set of oversized armor that should be trotted out as often as a good excuse and sufficiently large villain can be found.