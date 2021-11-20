Andrew Garfield Reveals Which Movie Spider-Man Costume He Likes Best

Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield shared what his favorite suit for the hero was. They put his costume up against Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland’s iterations of the character. His answer seemed to split things between Tom’s latest suit and the one from Amazing Spider-Man II. “Out of these three, I actually like Tom [Holland’s] the best,” he said. “But, I like the Amazing Spider-Man II’s the best, I think as well.” Fans have argued this idea into the ground. A lot of people just love Maguire’s suit from the Sam Raimi trilogy. But, a growing contingent of fans think that the Amazing suit is a dark horse because of the eyes and some of the webbing. Most Marvel and Sony brass agree that they’ve done something tremendous with the eyes on Holland’s suits. They found a practical way to mess with the size of the lenses. This small change manages to inject Spidey with some more emotion during moments you can’t see Peter Parker’s face,

On the Today Show recently, the Amazing Spider-Man actor tried to clarify that he wasn’t in the movie. He’s been trying to tell fans for months now. But, they haven’t been willing to believe him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Listen, I’m not in the film. I love Spider-Man, I always have, I was so happy to have played the part. I’m so excited to see what they do with [Spider-Man: No Way Home],” Garfield pleaded. “Just like you are, to be honest. That’s not the diplomatic answer, I really, really mean it. I love Tom Holland, I love [director] Jon Watts, I love [producers] Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige, and what they’ve done with those movies and that character. It’s an important character to me. So I’m just really excited to see what happens in the third one, as you guys are.”

Marvel Studios dropped a description of Spider-Man: No Way Home:

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

Who do you think has the best Spider-Man: No Way Home? Let us know in the comments!