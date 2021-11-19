Lil Nas X Poses With Spider-Man Actors Tom Holland & Andrew Garfield, Says He’s Playing Miles Morales

Lil Nas X says that he’s playing Miles Morales in live-action. The pop star made his way to the Spider-Man meet-up between Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield. GQ had an event for the Spider-Man: No Way Home star and the pictures spiraling out of that event have the entire Internet talking. That was before Lil Nas decided to throw some gasoline on the fire with his comments about playing Miles. People have been speculating all kinds of wild things about the upcoming Marvel Studios film. If this were to be true (It’s probably just trolling from a master of the art form) it would shake the entire fandom in an unmistakable way. Miles Morales is one of the most popular new Marvel characters of the last 20 years. Having Lil Nas X would absolutely stir fandom discourse for an entire year. People can dream, but right now it looks like a well-timed joke from a Twitter master. But, the multiverse is wide open and bursting with possibility.

In the GQ article, Holland actually said that the beloved Marvel character should possibly be the next live-action version of Spider-Man.

the rumors are true i will be playing miles morales https://t.co/tuSDU3rgu6 — ☆ ‧dreamboy··‧̩̥˟͙冬˟͙‧̩̥l (@LilNasX) November 19, 2021

“Maybe it is time for me to move on,” Holland explained. “Maybe what’s best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film. I have to take Peter Parker into account as well, because he is an important part of my life…[but] If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong.”

All this multiple Spider-Man talk has had poor Andrew Garfield trying to convince the masses that he’s not in No Way Home. The Amazing Spider-Man actor told Variety that he understood the fans’ excitement. But, in the end, he’s still not in the movie.

“I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I’m a fan as well. You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how fucking cool would it be if they did that?’” Garfield wondered. “But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in. But I know I’m not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don’t know what’s happening. No matter what I say, I’m fucked. It’s either going to be really disappointing for people or it’s going to be really exciting.”

