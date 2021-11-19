Andrew Garfield Denies Alleged Spider-Man: No Way Home Leak

Andrew Garfield says an alleged leak showing him on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home is “photoshop” amid rumors he’s joining Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in September, the two-time Amazing Spider-Man star denied his Spider-Man return when asked about a viral video appearing to show Garfield in costume on the set of No Way Home. When Fallon asked about the “photo” widely circulated on social media, Garfield said at the time, “I heard about it, and I did see it, and it’s a photoshop.”

Responding to fan questions for GQ‘s “Actually Me,” Garfield addressed his appearance on Fallon and the supposed leaked photo taken from an alleged video leaked online in high definition.

“This is about this Spider-Men photoshop thing that we talked about on Jimmy Fallon. Listen, at this point… I’m done. We’ll all find out when the movie comes out,” Garfield said of the new movie releasing exclusively in theaters on December 17. “And we’ll either be very disappointed, or we’ll be very happy, or someone will say, ‘I told you so,’ another person will say, ‘I told you so.’”

“We’ll all find out,” added Garfield. “I’m sorry in advance.”

Now promoting his starring role in the Lin-Manuel Miranda-directed tick, tick…Boom! for Netflix, Garfield told TODAY on Monday that he’s not reprising his Spider-Man role in No Way Home. Garfield succeeded Maguire as a rebooted Peter Parker in two Spider-Man movies, thwarting the Lizard (Rhys Ifans) in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and Electro (Jamie Foxx) in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

“Listen, I’m not in the film. I love Spider-Man, I always have, I was so happy to have played the part. I’m so excited to see what they do with [Spider-Man: No Way Home],” Garfield said on TODAY. “Just like you are, to be honest. That’s not the diplomatic answer, I really, really mean it.”

Garfield added: “I love Tom Holland, I love [director] Jon Watts, I love [producers] Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige, and what they’ve done with those movies and that character. It’s an important character to me. So I’m just really excited to see what happens in the third one, as you guys are.”

Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man 2 co-star Foxx was the first to fuel rumors of a live-action “Spider-Verse” when he confirmed his Electro return by posting — and then quickly deleting — a fan-made image showing three generations of Spider-Men united in October 2020.

After the events of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, the third chapter in the Homecoming trilogy sees Peter Parker (Holland) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) accidentally unleashing sinister supervillains from across the Multiverse, including Electro (Foxx), Doctor Octopus (Spider-Man 2‘s Alfred Molina), and the Green Goblin (Spider-Man‘s Willem Dafoe). Spider-Man 3 villain Sandman and The Amazing Spider-Man foe the Lizard also appear in the new trailer for No Way Home, which seemingly edited out a character — speculated to be Garfield’s Spider-Man — battling Lizard nearly a decade after 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home opens December 17.