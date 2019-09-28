Spider-Man Website Updated to No Longer Contradict Kevin Feige After Marvel and Sony Deal

Last week, Sony Pictures launched The Daily Bugle website as viral marketing for the home media release of Spider-Man: Far From Home. The website presents itself as the in-universe outlet of J. Jonah Jameson, reporting the news as he sees fit. When the website launched, it included a report on a 47-year-old stunt performer named Jack Triconi. Triconi claimed he was mid-stunt when Thanos snapped his fingers in Avengers: Infinity War. Triconi claimed he was one of those who blipped out. When the Hulk reversed the blip in Avengers: Endgame, the stunt performer reappeared in midair. He hit the ground hard and has been in a hospital ever since.

This story seemed to contradict Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige’s comments about how the snap worked. According to Feige, Hulk was smart enough to make sure he returned everyone safely rather than right where they were when the blip took place. The story on The Daily Bugle website received an update to no longer contradict Feige.

The story got an in-universe update. The update says, “After further investigation it’s been discovered that Jack Triconi never blipped away at all and was faking his situation as a way to claim insurance money. His name was posted on the local docket this week after being arrested for insurance fraud and sentenced to months in prison.”

There’s some conspiracy theory that the update is the result of the new Sony-Marvel Spider-Man deal. There’s no telling if that’s the real story. The update could have been part of scripted viral marketing, suggesting haphazard reporting by Jameson’s outlet. It could also be that the Sony marketing team was unaware of Feige’s comments and corrected the discrepancy after being made aware.

The new deal between Sony and Marvel will lead to at least one more Spider-Man movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That film opens on July 21, 2021.

