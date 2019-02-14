‘Spider-Man’ Fan Art Imagines Terry Crews As J. Jonah Jameson

As Marvel Studios continues to explore the life of Peter Parker in the MCU with Spider-Man: Far From Home, many fans are eager to see some long-running characters from the comics appear in the movies.

While we’re waiting to see Daily Bugle editor in chief J. Jonah Jameson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, artist El Frami imagined a version of the character played by none other than Terry Crews. Take a look:

Of course, Crews has not been cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet, but as the Spider-Man franchise continues to expand it’s inevitable that we’ll get to see some of these beloved characters in new iterations. And while it will be difficult to top J.K. Simmons from the Sam Raimi trilogy, there’s no doubt that the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star would be up to the challenge.

Jake Gyllenhaal will be joining the superhero franchise this summer, bringing the classic Spidey villain Mysterio to life for the first time on the big screen. While his name has been rumored around certain superhero franchises for a decade, this will be his initial plunge into the world of Marvel.

When asked why he took the role, Gyllenhaal revealed his reasons while speaking to the LA Times at the Sundance Film Festival.

“It’s great. He’s a great character,” the actor said. “It’s one of those things, people have asked me for a number of years, ‘You wanna do a movie like that? If you were asked to, would you?’ And my response has always been, particularly since being at Sundance, so many of the stories have always been, for many years since I’ve been coming here, character-driven, and that has always been my desire, is to find something in that space, that seems to match my skill and also my own honesty. And it just so happened that it does with that part, so I’m glad that people feel excited about it.”

There’s no word yet on if Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige or Spider-Man filmmaker Jon Watts are planning to bring in J. Jonah Jameson, but if they are, they’d better consider Crews for the role.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is scheduled to premiere in theaters on July 5th.