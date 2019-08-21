Spider-Man Fans are Losing Their Minds Over How Calmly Tom Holland Appears to be Taking the Marvel Studios and Sony Split

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are still reeling over the recent news that Sony and Disney were unable to reach an agreement over the Spider-Man films, meaning Tom Holland‘s beloved Peter Parker is unlikely to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s future. People all over the Internet have been in an uproar since the news broke, including Marvel mega-fan Kevin Smith, Marvel’s newest star Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), and Marvel’s Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye/Clint Barton). However, Holland has yet to comment on the news. In fact, he just posted a photo to Instagram of himself driving a sweet, new ride. Since the post when up yesterday, fans have reacted to the fact that the actor appears to be calm about the news. Here’s the initial post:

View this post on Instagram Every lads dream. Courtesy of @wiresonly. Thanks boss man. A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on Aug 20, 2019 at 7:18pm PDT

Here are some hilarious fan reactions to Holland’s seemingly nonchalant attitude:

Sony: *takes away partnership with Marvel* Tom Holland: *posts pic of him in a car and acts like nothing happened* Us wanting answers: pic.twitter.com/4fGkKm1LvK — Chelsea Adams (@chelsmadams) August 21, 2019

spiderman fans: *are stressed* Tom Holland: look at this fancy car I’m in that I can be in because I get paychecks & will still be getting paychecks y’all need to relax pic.twitter.com/2R2VjtLZc3 — kayla | UMPAHx2 #GetWellSoonJungwoo (@neorvng) August 21, 2019

literally everyone: NOOOO SPIDERMAN :((( tom holland: i love car pic.twitter.com/IcjX31sg6X — tabitha (@banditostark) August 21, 2019

Tom Holland posting a pic of him driving around in a cool car on Instagram while all the Spider-Man / Sony / Marvel drama is happening is the wholesome anxious chaotic energy I need from him during this difficult time pic.twitter.com/jZTL9gVtqQ — Will Lane (@willlane1997) August 21, 2019

everyone: crying because spider mans out of the mcu

tom holland: got a new car pic.twitter.com/7IY1vw2A88 — angele (@spxceblake) August 21, 2019

According to a recent report from Deadline, the Disney/Sony standoff was over a reworking of the deal that would see Disney get a 50-50 co-financing stake in the upcoming Spider-Man movies. The deal would have given Disney its stake in the franchise while also bringing Sony’s extended universe of Spider-Man movies such as Venom into the MCU. Sony turned the offer down outright without so much as a counteroffer. The company preferred to keep the current arrangement intact, which sees Disney receiving an approximate 5% of each Spider-Man movie’s first-dollar gross.

