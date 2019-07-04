Spider-Man: Far From Home Delivers $27 Million Wednesday Box Office

Marvel and Sony have a lot of reasons to celebrate thanks to Spider-Man: Far From Home, which is garnering incredibly positive reviews and big-time box office success. Spidey even set a record for Marvel Cinematic Universe films in the process, as on Wednesday it took the record for highest grossing Wednesday for any other MCU film with $27 million. That brings the total for Spider-Man’s latest adventure at $66.3 million, and analysts are now saying it could hit $175 million over the first six days. Granted, Sony is holding firm and projecting $125 million for the time frame, and most likely it will fall somewhere in between at its current pace (via THR).

Now, that is just domestic, as the film has already added $110 million overseas. Before Wednesday the film sat at $150 million, and with the new domestic total it now sits at $177 million, and we are quite interested to see that total after the international box office comes in later today.

Back to domestic totals, if the film can hit the higher end of projections, it will be rather close to overtaking Sony’s most recent Spider-Man release, the also immensely well reviewed Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. Despite being a critical favorite the film only brought in $190 million domestically, so expect Far From Home to pass it pretty soon.

After that other Spider-Man films like The Amazing Spider-Man 2 ($202 million), The Amazing Spider-Man ($262 million), Spider-Man: Homecoming ($334 million), and Spider-Man 3 ($336 million) to fall over the next few weeks to Far From Home. The top 2 Spider-Man films domestically are Spider-Man 2 at $373 million and the original Spider-Man at $403 million, so we’ll just have to wait and see if Far From Home can pass those to become the biggest domestic Spidey film of all time.

Worldwide it’s a bit of a different story, as the top 2 Spider-Man films are actually Spider-Man: Homecoming with $880 million and Spider-Man 3, which holds the top spot with $890 million. Far From Home has the chance to hit a billion, and if it can it will also take the top spot worldwide.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film stars Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Smulders, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, and Jake Gyllenhaal. You can check out the official description below.

“Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is in theaters now.