Marvel Pitched Adam McKay to Help Develop ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

When Marvel Studios parted ways with original Ant-Man director Edgar Wright, they recruited writer and director Adam McKay to look at the script alongside the film’s star Paul Rudd. Apparently, that relationship continues despite McKay working on his own films, and he almost got involved in the Spider-Man franchise.

According to Discussing Film, he revealed that Marvel Studios tried to get McKay to help develop Spider-Man: Far From Home. The director revealed the information during a post-screening Q&A for his films Vice and The Big Short.

Apparently, McKay was interested in helping out, but ultimately declined the opportunity due to his commitment on the Dick Cheney biopic.

It’s not clear if McKay was considered to help write, direct, or produce, if any of those duties were available, as Marvel Studios brought back Jon Watts from Spider-Man: Homecoming to direct the sequel. Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who handled re-writes for the first Marvel Studios film, returned to tackle the sequel’s script.

McKay has frequently mentioned his fondness for Marvel. He also revealed that he was approached to handle the Inhumans movie before the project went to Marvel Television, and that he was approached to replace James Gunn in the director’s chair for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

“We’ve talked a little bit. Yeah,” McKay confirmed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast last month. “We were kicking around the idea of the Inhumans at one point. We’re always kind of talking. I think [Marvel Studios boss Kevin] Feige is just the greatest and what they’re doing is amazing.”

McKay might be most known for his collaborations with Will Ferrell, including the movies Anchorman, Talladega Nights, Step Brothers, and The Other Guys. In recent years he has tackled more politically relevant material, such as The Big Short and Vice. But it seems like he’s willing to work with Marvel on a future film, especially if it involved a cosmic character.

“When I was in the fourth or 5th grade I got into Nova of all people, and I think they’re kicking around a Nova idea now too,” McKay said. “But Silver Surfer man, that’s the one I want to do. I would do anything to do Silver Surfer, because visually that would be just be…You could do what the Wachowskis did with Speed Racer, with the Silver Surfer.

“At the same time, there’s a great emotional story in there man. Where a guy has to make the choice to save his planet…you know Norrin Rad has to save his planet…that, that would be the one. But I think Fox has the rights to that one.”

With the Fox and Disney deal wrapping up, hopefully Marvel Studios reaches out to McKay with the opportunity to tackle his dream project.

