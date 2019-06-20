Spider-Man: Far From Home Producer Supports Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Multiverse Team-Up

Spider-Man: Far From Home producer Amy Pascal is “definitely” interested in a potential multiverse crossover between Tom Holland‘s wall crawler and predecessors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

“There are [possibilities]. Everything is possible,” Pascal told Badtaste.it when prompted to address the possibility of a multiverse movie teaming the three Spider-Men. “It would be very interesting.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The concept of the multiverse — host to an infinite number of parallel dimensions and continuities — is “extremely exciting,” Pascal said, adding she “completely loved” Sony’s animated Oscar winner Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The Best Animated Feature-winning Spider-Verse teamed new Spider-Man Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) with a disheveled Peter Parker (Jake Johnson) and other Spider-People from alternate realities, where they exist as the Spider-Man or Spider-Woman of their respective worlds.

“In this sense the multiverse is a winning idea, because it opens up endless possibilities,” Pascal said. “We can literally do everything.”

Far From Home, set in the wake of Avengers: Endgame, will further unravel the concept of the multiverse in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Holland’s Spider-Man is partnered with Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), a purported superhero from another Earth devastated by interdimensional creatures.

If or when the MCU Spider-Man joins the “Spider-Verse” is a decision left to Sony and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige.

“Of course I would love to make a movie with those guys, it would be so cool! It would be amazing, it would be really, really cool. And it’s something that the fans really want,” Holland told Jake Hamilton.

“So whether Marvel and Sony decided to do that, it’s up to them. It’s not up to me, I can’t walk in like ‘Kevin, this is what we’re doing on the next one.’ But it would be really awesome.”

The concept of the multiverse could be used to team Holland’s Spidey with Tom Hardy’s Venom, who currently exists in a separate continuity — Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters — an apparently Spider-Man-less universe unconnected to the Disney-owned MCU.

Recent rumors claimed Sony “desperately” hopes to include Hardy’s symbiote-powered anti-hero in the Marvel Studios-produced Spider-Man 3, a potential meeting Feige admits is “probably” up to Sony.

“Sony has both those characters and has Venom in their world,” Feige said in a recent interview. “I don’t know what their plans are for another Venom or if they’re doing that. But it seems likely at some point.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2.