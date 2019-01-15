Marvel

Spider-Man Fans Still Aren’t Sure if ‘Far From Home’ Takes Place Before ‘Avengers: Endgame’

In the final scenes of Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man turns to dust as he becomes a victim of Thanos’ deadly snap. In the first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man appears very much alive. What gives?

Since those fatal scenes in Infinity War, fans have been curious about how Far From Home will handle Spider-Man’s “death.” The go-to response for Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and many other involved with the production is teasing that the timeline of the new movie is undefined, so the adventure could be taking placing before the events of Avengers: Endgame.

While the first trailer does feature an appearance from Nick Fury, we don’t see any of the other Avengers, most notably Iron Man. It’s possible that the new film takes place before Infinity War and there is a justifiable reason why we don’t see Iron Man, though some fans are nervous there is no Iron Man because the film takes place after Endgame and Tony Stark didn’t survive.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline!

