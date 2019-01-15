Spider-Man Fans Still Aren’t Sure if ‘Far From Home’ Takes Place Before ‘Avengers: Endgame’

In the final scenes of Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man turns to dust as he becomes a victim of Thanos’ deadly snap. In the first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man appears very much alive. What gives?

Since those fatal scenes in Infinity War, fans have been curious about how Far From Home will handle Spider-Man’s “death.” The go-to response for Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and many other involved with the production is teasing that the timeline of the new movie is undefined, so the adventure could be taking placing before the events of Avengers: Endgame.

While the first trailer does feature an appearance from Nick Fury, we don’t see any of the other Avengers, most notably Iron Man. It’s possible that the new film takes place before Infinity War and there is a justifiable reason why we don’t see Iron Man, though some fans are nervous there is no Iron Man because the film takes place after Endgame and Tony Stark didn’t survive.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline!

“Nope, Nope, Nope.”

For the record, I will not be watching the new Spider-Man trailer until after I watch Endgame. Nope, nope, nope. — Louis Fernandez Jr (@LouisWBIR) January 15, 2019

Wait a Second…

Me when they release new Spider-Man trailer before Avengers End Game is out. pic.twitter.com/UZokx24otT — McFly (@MartyPMcfly) January 15, 2019

Not That Surprising

I’m still in awe of the fact that they’ll play the resurrection of Spider-Man, Fury and Hill like a big, shocking dramatic moment in ENDGAME like they didn’t casually release a trailer months before showing that they’re very much alive in a different future movie. — Andrew Boyd Allen (@A_B_Allen) January 15, 2019

Tribute Suit?

watching the far from home trailer knowing tony is dead (or retired) & peter prob has some trauma from the events of infinity war & endgame – all contributing to him wanting to ditch spider-man over the summer to just be a kid again :/ pic.twitter.com/XUH9Q3j0yJ — bby belle (@bougiebelle666) January 15, 2019

Time Travel

Calling it now, they reverse time at the end of Endgame to before Infinity War, wiping everyone’s memory, which leads on to the new Spider-man film, which explains why they’re acting like nothing’s happened in the trailer. — Baka (@Bakabakaonichan) January 15, 2019

“LOOK AT IT!”

Marvel: “Oh, we’re being sneaky. No one knows what’s happening in ‘End Game.’ Is Spider-Man and Nick Fury really dead? You have to wait and see!”



Also Marvel: “LOOK AT THIS SPIDER-MAN TRAILER! Nick Fury is in it! LOOK AT IT!” — B.J. Mendelson (@BJMendelson) January 15, 2019

What I Was Afraid Of

“spider-man far from home is set before infinity war”



“spider-man far from home is set after the events of endgame”



me:

pic.twitter.com/JEyNKJvz2S — claudia ☀️ (@infinxtyonhigh) January 15, 2019

Pepper Lives?

The giant check Happy holds in the new Spider-Man trailer is signed by Pepper Potts, who uh I guess survives Avengers: Endgame pic.twitter.com/ce38R9ab6D — Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) January 15, 2019

Parker Meets Fury

Soooo! In the Far From Home Trailer, Fury says, “so nice to finally meet you Spider-Man” and then Peter says, “you’re Nick Fury.” Which seems to imply…



Peter and Nick Fury do not meet in Endgame.



????????? pic.twitter.com/5l7zn7cE5n — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) January 15, 2019

It’s All a Ruse