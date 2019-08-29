Spider-Man: Far From Home Blu-ray Special Features and Digital HD Release Date Revealed

Spider-Man: Far From Home is expected to be available to own on Digital HD starting September 17, according to the blockbuster’s pre-order page on iTunes.

Because films typically release digitally two weeks before disc, the digital pre-order appears to confirm the previously reported October 1 release date on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray. The home release boasts over an hour of special features, including all-new short film “Peter’s To-Do List,” deleted scenes and cast bloopers.

Blu-ray exclusive special features include featurettes “Stealthy Easter eggs,” “Far Far Far From Home,” “Suit Up,” “Fury & Hill,” “Thank You, Mrs. Parker,” and more.

A deleted Iron Spider action sequence and Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) visit with Mr. Delmar (Hemky Madera), both advertised in trailers, will be available for viewing in the “Peter’s To-Do List” alongside other deleted scenes, including one showing Peter deploy a Spider-Drone as seen in a new trailer advertising the film’s theatrical extended cut.

“It’s all the things he has to do before he goes on the trip which are going to Delmar’s to get a dual headphone adaptor and one of those European travel plugs, he has to go to a pawn shop to sell his Star Wars toys to get money for the trip, he has to pick up his passport, and he has to take down this giant crime syndicate,” director Jon Watts said during a press tour over the summer. “That’s just the to-do list for someone like him but that will be its own little short film that we’re going to put on the Blu-ray. There are some good deleted scenes.”

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment will release Far From Home on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray with multiple retailer exclusives, including a Best Buy steelbook, a Target set packaged with an exclusive 48-page book, an Amazon UK exclusive two-movie set and a Zavvi’s exclusive collector’s edition.