Spider-Man: Far From Home Breaks Box Office Record for Tuesday Opening Day

Spider-Man: Far From Home has a hard act to follow given the massive box office success of Avengers: Endgame, but it looks like it’s off to a pretty good start! As of writing this, Spider-Man: Far From Home has already broken the record for Tuesday openings.

Not only has Far From Home already claimed the crown for Tuesday movie openings – it actually dethroned another Spider-Man movie in the process!

Deadline reports that Spider-Man: Far From Home pulled in $39.3 million domestically on it’s opening day. That beats the former record of $35 million for a Tuesday opening, which was set by The Amazing Spider-Man reboot in 2012. A third of those earnings were reportedly made from IMAX and other Premium Large Format theaters, which helped to make up the gap from Tuesday discounts that may have provided extra motivation for fans to hit the theater early.

As stated, it’s a good start, but it remains to be seen how things hold over the July 3rd and 4th dates, as masses of people travel – and then how the box office may surge again with the arrival of the post-holiday weekend. Comparatively, Spider-Man: Homecoming earned $15.4M in Thursday previews and $50.78M

Spider-Man: Far From Home is also performing well overseas, having already earned over $120M, mostly due to a massive opening in China. The exit polling shows the crowds were mostly families, with males under 25 dominating the audience, but still a healthy 37% in the female demographic. Of course, the returns were boosted by the fact that Spider-Man: Far From Home is the widest July release ever, playing on 4,634 screens.

Word of mouth on Spider-Man: Far From Home has been strong, with fans and critics alike all giving the film high (if not perfect) praise. That consensus of approval should get more families out over the holidays, and the buzz around Far From Home‘s epic post-credits scenes is a definite draw for MCU die-hards. If you’re still wondering about how Spider-Man: Far From Home measures up, you can check out our video review above; listen to our spoiler-free podcast review HERE; or check out this snippet from our official written review:

“While the film stands very much on its own, Far From Home does tremendous, exciting things to open unexpected doors and to expand the MCU as a whole. It’s almost as if Marvel Studios is showing off, following up Endgame with moments that immediately hook an audience for more both with a single character and their expansive world. In fact, Spider-Man: Far From Homedoesn’t stop blowing minds until the lights in the theater come on. It includes two of the best post-credits scenes attached to any Marvel movie to date, loaded with expansive and thrilling twists, any details of which would be massive spoilers.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home and Avengers: Endgame are now in theaters, with Endgamehitting digital on July 30th and Blu-ray on August 13th. Captain Marvel is now available digitally and on home media.