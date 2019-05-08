Spider-Man: Far From Home Director Addresses Chameleon Rumors

Of all the characters throughout the history of Marvel Comics, Spider-Man probably has the most well recognized gallery of rogues. There is a nearly-endless pool of villains for any Spider-Man movie to pull from, which explains why in three live-action iterations of the characters, we haven’t seen many repeat rogues. Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home is finally bringing Mysterio to the big screen, but he might not be the only real villain to show up in the movie. Director Jon Watts and the folks behind the MCU could potentially be looking to pull in yet another popular baddie from the comics.

Rumors began swirling that Chameleon could be added to Far From Home’s roster when actor Numan Acar was cast in a mysterious role simply known as Dimitri. This quickly had fans thinking that he was playing Dimitri Smerdyakov, better known as Chameleon.

This wouldn’t be much of a surprise for a Spider-Man movie, given that Homecoming had a lot of well-known villains tucked away in secondary roles. Vulture was the overall villain for the movie, but we also saw the likes of Shocker, Scorpion, and The Tinkerer. Even Prowler was teased in the movie, thanks to a small appearance from Donald Glover. Chameleon could easily pop up in Far From Home, but is that the plan? During a visit to the set of the new movie, Watts was asked directly whether or not Acar was playing the fan-favorite villain.

“Well, Dmitri in the film works for Nick Fury and I think anyone who works for Nick Fury, they certainly have a mysterious past,” Watts teased. “We’re not specifically saying that he’s…but we’re not not saying.”

This is certainly not a confirmation by any stretch of the imagination, for either side of the discussion. However, given that Fury is the one that introduces Peter Parker to Mysterio, it wouldn’t be crazy to think that some of his other acquaintances are villains as well.

Do you think Chameleon will show up in Spider-Man: Far From Home? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd.

