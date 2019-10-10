Spider-Man: Far From Home Concept Artwork Shows Comic-Accurate Elemental Designs

Spider-Man: Far From Home stands out as one of this year’s most successful films, and it has plenty to thank for its popularity. From its MCU tie-in to Tom Holland, this film was destined to do well, and its use of Marvel’s Elemental did help quite a bit. Now, it seems new details about those powerful villains have gone live, and it seems they had very different designs at first.

For those who saw Far From Home, they will know the Elementals who appeared were rather monstrous. Each of the four figures looked nothing like humans, and their hulking bodies made them a challenge to fight. However, at the start of development, one concept artist did up drawings imagining the Elementals with more comic-accurate forms.

These unused #SpiderManFarFromHome concept art pieces reveal a more comic-accurate look for Mysterio’s Elementals! (via @jsmarantz) pic.twitter.com/8Q0lGaz3Ua — MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) October 9, 2019

Jerad Marantz, a well-known concept artist in Hollywood, shared his first takes on the Elementals with fans. As you can see below, the monsters are humanoid save for one.

The first fiery figure looks very much like the Human Torch and appears to be an early version of the Fire Elemental. As the baddie was reportedly inspired by Molten Man, you can see why this concept would work, but there doesn’t appear to be enough molten lava to keep the hero going. Another piece of art seems to show off a different Molten Man concept, but the steamy figure looks more like a pile of lava than a threat.

To the top-right, fans can see a take on the Earth Elemental whom Sand Man inspired. This floaty concept art has gathered plenty of fans so far, and the final piece of artwork focuses on Hydro Man. As you can see, the figure comes up from a water source and can make deadly water spouts at will. Clearly, there are not guys to mess with, but fans admit they are fond on the monstrous forms which Far From Home ultimately settled on.

