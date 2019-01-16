‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Starts Countdown Clock

It’s safe to say that 2019 is going to be a huge year for Marvel Studios, and they’ve already kicked off the countdown to the highly anticipated Spider-Man sequel.

On Marvel’s website, the new section for Spider-Man: Far From Home just appeared with a clock counting down the seconds until the movie premieres.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Other than the countdown, the site is pretty bare at the moment. Expect more content to populate as we get closer and closer to the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The sequel will be the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the events of Avengers 4, so many fans are eager to find out just what the landscape will look like after Earth’s Mightiest Heroes finish the fight against Thanos.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has spoken at length how Spider-Man: Far From Home will set the stage for the MCU after Avengers 4, including in an interview with ComicBook.com.

“Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie. The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift.”

But Feige was also reluctant to reveal any major details, not wanting to spoil any of the events coming in the next few films.

“So, there’s a lot of fun stuff,” Feige said. How it connects, where it connects, when it takes place, very similar to Ant-Man and the Wasp in that we’re not gonna say right now.”

Feige also teased the significance of the film’s title, revealing it has multiple meanings.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige said. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 5, 2019.