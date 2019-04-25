Spider-Man: Far From Home Director Reveals Reason for New Stealth Suit

While the weekend will belong to Avengers: Endgame as it finally premieres in theaters, the future is all set for Spider-Man to swing through with an international adventure. And now Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures can turn their attention to Spider-Man: Far From Home, setting up the future of the superhero cinematic universe.

But Spidey will be operating outside of his comfort zone in the new movie, working alongside Nick Fury overseas as they attempt to defeat the raging Elementals alongside a surprising new ally. And in order to do so, Peter Parker will have to utilize the new stealth suit in order to complete his mission.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a new report from Entertainment Weekly, the reason behind Spider-Man’s new all-black costume is very simple; Peter doesn’t want to expose his secret identity. The connection between the two is already well documented thanks to Peter’s best friend Ned proudly announcing their friendship through Stark Internship. It would likely take MJ all of 30 seconds to deduce that her decathlon teammate is Spider-Man if both of them appear in London, Venice, and Prague around the same times.

So Fury aids Peter in protecting his identity and gives him a stealthy upgrade. It might not be the nanotech that Tony Stark designed, but it’s a lot better than the homemade suit Peter made for himself.

“It kind of looks like Black Widow,” director Jon Watts said of the costume, adding a joke, “Maybe it was one of her suits and they just tailored it.”

In the first film, Peter was a kid eager to be a superhero. But after the events of Avengers: Endgame, he is a superhero that just wants to be a kid.

“Peter’s ready for a vacation at the beginning of this movie, to say the least,” Watts explained. “This film is about the world telling him, ‘It’s time for you to step up and grow up, kid,’ and he’s saying, ‘But I still want to be a kid and go on vacation.’”

We’ll see how Peter Parker adapts when Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the hype around Avengers:Endgame, argue if Game Of Thrones is going to start going anywhere, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!