Spider-Man: Far From Home – Flash Thompson Freaks Out in New Deleted Scene

Last month, Sony Pictures released TheDailyBugle.net, which features J.K. Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson back and leading the charge against the “menace” Spider-Man. The website features articles such as “THE SEARCH FOR MORRIS BENCH!,” “SPIDER-MAN FIRES FIRST SHOT IN MOB WAR!,” and “NIGHT MONKEY: FOREIGN HERO OR YET ANOTHER MASKED MENACE?” It also features some never-before-seen footage from Spider-Man: Far From Home, including a video of Flash Thompson (Tony Revolori) running from the Tower Bridge attack. You can check out the clip above or watch it here. Revolori also posted about the deleted scene on Instagram:

“What’s up #Flashmob. Look who’s video made the latest headline on Thedailybugle.net #SpiderManFarFromHome on Blu-ray & Digital now. #randomboom,” Revolori wrote.

TheDailyBugle.net has also poked fun at the Area 51 raid and released a great video of Jameson doing his normal shouting.

In addition to the fun Spider-Man: Far From Home content, it was also revealed this week that Sony and Disney finally made up, which means Tom Holland isn’t done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe just yet. The news included the announcement of a third Spider-Man film and the inclusion of Spider-Man in one future Marvel Studios film. It was also recently revealed that Holland played a major role in the reunion between Disney and Sony. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Holland made numerous appeals to both company’s executives, working hard to get them in a room together once again.

Spider-Man 3 will hit theaters on July 16, 2021. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.