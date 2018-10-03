‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Set Video Confirms Another Marvel Character

A new video from the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home seems to confirm another Marvel Cinematic Universe character to be appearing in the film.

Potential spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home follow. Spoiler warning!

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a video shot near London’s Tower Bridge, it appears Jon Favreau is in character as Happy Hogan for the upcoming globetrotting adventure for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s wallcrawler. Happy Hogan previously developed a relationship with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker through the Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming films.

Check out the video of Favreau working on Spider-Man: Far From Home below.

The video comes on the heels of footage revealing Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill and Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury also filming in London.

On the heels of Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man: Far From Home has brought up more questions than answers so far with its production. Jackson and Smulder’s characters were both seen being wiped from existence in the post-credits scene of Marvel’s latest ensemble film but they are alive and well in the first film to follow Avengers 4.

Happy Hogan’s fate in Avengers: Infinity War was left ambiguously as he was not shown after Thanos made his infamous finger snap. However, he was seen in a deleted scene for the film talking with Pepper Potts and Tony Stark in Central Park, a moment from Avengers: Infinity War‘s first act. Robert Downey Jr. is not expected to appear in Spider-Man: Far From Home but Stark Industries has long had an impact on Peter Parker. Happy Hogan and Maria Hill are both employed by the former weapons manufacturer’s company, meaning they could be bringing Tony’s presence and messages to the youngest Avenger.

How Happy Hogan, Nick Fury, and Maria Hill factor into Spider-Man: Far From Home will likely remain unclear, at least until Avengers 4 hits theaters in May of 2019.

Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 5, 2019.