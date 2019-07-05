Spider-Man: Far From Home Includes Subtle Marvel Studios Phase 4 Nod

The latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: Far From Home, finally hit theaters this week, which means fans are already taking to the Internet to talk about all the easter eggs that were sprinkled throughout the film. One subtle moment you may have missed was a nod to the MCU’s Phase 4, which will begin with whichever Marvel movie is released next.

Spider-Man‘s opening scene shows the hilarious morning announcements at Peter Parker (Tom Holland)’s high school. During the tribute to the fallen Avengers and an explanation of “The Blip” (which is what they’re calling the return of everyone who was previously dusted by Thanos), Betty Brant (Angourie Rice) drops a little reference.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“…And now we’re moving on to a new phase of our lives,” Betty says after calling the events of Avengers: Endgame “a long and confusing road.” Some could interpret “long road” as referring to the 22 films that took place before Spider-Man: Far From Home. While this is certainly an incredibly small nod to the upcoming Marvel phase, we highly doubt the phrasing was coincidental.

According to Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, the next phase will span over five years. The movies expected to occur during that time are Black Widow, The Eternals, Doctor Strange 2, Black Panther 2, Shang-Chi, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Currently, there’s been no official announcement surrounding the upcoming film’s releases, but fans are hoping to learn more at San Diego Comic-Con this month.

“As we’ve been doing for years, we aren’t going to announce anything post-Avengers: Endgame or Spider-Man until post-Endgame and Spider-Man,” Feige told ComicBook.com at a press event for Captain Marvel. “As you know as a fan, there’s a tremendous amount of potential and a tremendous amount of additional characters and storylines and groups of characters that we’re going to keep playing with. And again, that’s a testament to Marvel and to the number of storylines and characters and amazing, amazing runs that have been in the Marvel comics.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning Spider-Man cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively.

Spider-Man Far From Home is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other 2019 MCU films include Avengers: Endgame, which was just re-released in theaters, and Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray.