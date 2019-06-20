Spider-Man and Mysterio Team Up in Far From Home International Poster

Peter Parker has entered a very difficult time of his life. After learning that he had essentially removed from existence for half a decade — along with his closest friends — Peter watched his close friend and mentor die while saving the world. Now, in next month’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, it’s Peter’s job to take over the world-saving duties from Tony Stark. Fortunately for him, he is going to have a little help doing so, in the form of Mysterio, a “hero” from another dimension.

Most of the marketing for Far From Home has centered around the budding relationship between Spider-Man and Mysterio, with the latter filling out that missing mentor role in Peter’s life. Their partnership has been featured in several trailers and TV spots, and now it’s becoming the focus of posters as well.

On Thursday morning, a new international poster for Far From Home was released online, highlighting both Spider-Man and Mysterio. You can check it out below!

While Mysterio has been known throughout the comics as one of Spider-Man’s most devious villains, the two characters will work together in this new movie. At least, that’s how their relationship will begin. Mysterio explains in the trailer that he’s from another dimension, and his world was destroyed by the elemental monsters that have now made their way to Peter’s world.

During a recent promotional event for the film, Tom Holland talked about the dynamic that his character will have with Jake Gyllenhaal‘s Mysterio.

“Mysterio in this movie is actually my new best friend,” Holland said. “We team up together to fight these elemental creatures, because when Thanos snapped his fingers, these creatures came through the dimensional rift.”

That relationship seems to be carrying over into the real world as well. Throughout the production of this film, Holland and Gyllenhaal have developed a genuine friendship, and you’ll often see the two on each other’s social media accounts. This led to some great chemistry on-screen, which is one of the most highly-praised elements of the movie from the folks who attended early screenings.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd.