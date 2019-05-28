Spider-Man: Far From Home Theory Suggests a Very Unexpected Character Will Have a Cameo

Now that Avengers: Endgame has set the stage for a much different Marvel Cinematic Universe to arise, it’s hard for fans to gauge what kind of surprises Spider-Man: Far From Home may have in store. The rumors and fan theories about the sequel have certainly multiplied lately, and today brings one that says a very unexpected Marvel character will be showing up in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

According to this theory that’s quickly gained traction over on Reddit, Spider-Man: Far From Home will feature an appearance by Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man!

Before you start worrying that Far From Home is about to jump the shark with a bunch of time travel / multiverse theories that Endgame introduced into the MCU, it should be clarified that Reddit user U/Dkmistry23 actually posits the idea that one scene from the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailers is hiding the Iron Man cameo in plain sight. That moment would be Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in the back of a car, taking off a pair of shades with a shocked expression on his face. The theory goes that Peter is not looking out the back of the car window at something shocking, but is rather shocked to learn that the sunglasses he’s been given actually contain a video message from Tony Stark. The purpose of that message would be for Tony to impart his Avengers: Endgame revelations onto Peter – namely, the need to build an actual life outside the superhero life. Peter will supposedly get that message after Tony’s funeral, prompting him to take the time off from Spider-Man to go to Europe, and pursue a relationship with MJ (Zendaya).

It’s not at all a bad theory – more like a keen observation of some trailer footage misdirection, really. Given RDJ’s big presence in Spider-Man: Homecoming, there’s definite reason to carry him over to Far From Home in some capacity – especially in a way (video footage) that connects back to the opening of Homecoming. With the pain that Marvel fans are currently feeling over the death of Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame, a last, fun, appearance by RDJ in a moment that’s equally light and witty and emotionally powerful (in both narrative and real life ways) would be a great way to lighten the sting of the loss.

Right now this is just theory and speculation, but the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailers have arguably been preparing us for it, with imagery of Iron Man’s likeness in murals and paintings, suggesting just how much Tony Stark’s “ghost” really drives this story.

