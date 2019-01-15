Kevin Feige on Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

Spider-Man: Far From Home is gearing up for production but Jake Gyllenhaal has not officially been cast as its villain just yet.

Speaking to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed Gyllenhaal has not yet been confirmed for the role of Mysterio (or any part, for that matter) in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Of course, this is not to say it will not happen, but Feige was not ready to say it’s a sure-thing just yet.

Still, Feige did share a few details about Spider-Man: Far From Home, which is first in line after the still-untitled Avengers 4.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige said. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

It is an interesting time for Marvel Studios as they gear up to shoot and eventually promote the Homecoming sequel. With Spider-Man: Far From Home set for release only two months after the still-untitled Avengers 4, Marvel Studios has the task at hand of promoting a summer blockbuster with footage and pictures but not spoiling the Avengers 4 movie which will is expected include Tom Holland‘s character. Of course, he was last seen been wiped away from existence in Avengers: Infinity War.

“Much like [Ant-Man and The Wasp], there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie. The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift.”

“So, there’s a lot of fun stuff,” Feige added. How it connects, where it connects, when it takes place, very similar to Ant-Man and the Wasp in that we’re not gonna say right now.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home will begin filming in July in London.

Marvel’s next theatrical outing will be with Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6. Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel will follow it in March of 2019, with Avengers 4 coming in May of 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home slated for release on July 5, 2019.