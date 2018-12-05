‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’: Jake Gyllenhaal Breaks Silence On Mysterio Role

It looks like Jake Gyllenhaal is ready to tease fans about his talked-about entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After reports went live revealing the actor was in talks to join Spider-Man: Far From Home, the actor is breaking his silence on all things Mysterio, and Gyllenhaal did it the best way possible.

You know, since he used the power of social media and a well-timed cut to his advantage.

As you can see below, Gyllenhaal took to Instagram and posted a video regarding Spider-Man. The actor can be seen looking through a comic book featuring the villain Mysterio, and it ends with Gyllenhaal looking rather shocked about what he read.

View this post on Instagram I just realized I’m not playing Spider-Man. A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal) on Dec 5, 2018 at 12:03pm PST

Looking at this short clip, fans are eager to see what Marvel Studios as in store for the actor. Earlier this year, The Hollywood Reporter first wrote up that Gyllenhaal was in talks to star in the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel. Reports swirled that the actor was being tasked with playing Mysterio, one of Spider-Man’s most iconic villains from the comics. Gyllenhaal has remained silent on the issue, but the actor was spotted in London filming when Spider-Man: Far From Home went abroad to shoot. Now, with rumors swirling that a Spider-Man trailer will drop this week, this video from Gyllenhaal is preparing fans for his likely appearance in the first-look reel.

For fans eager to break down everything in this video, there are two things netizens need to take note of. For one, the comic Gyllenhaal is reading is none other than The Amazing Spider-Man #311 which debuted back in 1989. The comic features the return of Mysterio as the baddie attempts to shake Peter Parker by pinning responsibility upon the hero for a civilian’s death.

A second comic can also be found in the video. It is The Amazing Spider-Man #66 circa 1968. The comic follows Mysterio after the villain breaks out of prison and vows to seek revenge on Spider-Man. Now, fans will be digging up this back issues to see what theories they can spin about the upcoming sequel, and Gyllenhaal is to thank for the new material.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home media. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.