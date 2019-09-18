Spider-Man: Far From Home Star Breaks Silence on Sony/Disney Deal

If you’ve been keeping up with the everlasting Sony/Disney sage, you’ll know by now “the door is closed” on Tom Holland’s Peter Parker returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for now. Despite being shut out of the MCU, most of the actors involved in the current iteration of the franchise seem to be moving full steam ahead, including Holland himself. That includes the actor behind Roger Harrington, the best high school teacher to ever grace the screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In anticipation of Spider-Man: Far From Home dropping digitally earlier today, we caught up with Martin Starr to ask his opinion on the corporate snafu. As one might expect, Starr is completely game for sticking with the franchise, regardless if it’s in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters. “I don’t really know what to think,” Starr tells ComicBook.com. “I’m most of all just curious to see how it all turns out step by step.”

Despite most Spider-Man fans firmly holding the belief Marvel Studios‘ Kevin Feige developed the franchise from the ground up, Starr insists filmmaker Jon Watts had complete control over the productions of both Spider-Man: Far From Home and its predecessor in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“Honestly, the first two movies felt so in the hands of Jon that the presence of both wasn’t felt until after the fact,” Starr says of being in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “For me, it’s just seeing how it all is cut together and where it fits…I love being a part of Spider-Man, so however it goes on, I’m excited that it’s going on.”

Other MCU creatives weren’t as keen on the idea, with one of the Avengers: Endgame filmmakers saying it was a big mistake for Sony to think they could replicate Marvel Studios’ success.

“It was a tenuous, fraught union throughout the whole process. But, I will say, stepping back and trying to be objective as possible, that I think it’s a tragic mistake on Sony’s part to think that they can replicate Kevin’s penchant for telling incredible stories and the amazing success he has had over the years. I think it’s a big mistake.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now available digitally ahead of a physical home media release October 1st. Venom 2 is expected to bow October 2, 2020. The only other movie in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters currently in production is Morbius, a film set for release July 31, 2020.

