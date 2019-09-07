Spider-Man: Far From Home Meme Teases the Real Reason for Sony’s Split

Spider-Man is still in limbo for the time being as Sony and Marvel Studios both dig their heels in for a long struggle. One meme on Reddit perfectly explains why a move to Sony would be a great thing for the character. Sony recently just said that the doors were closed as far as negotiations over the character were concerned. That news has fans even more worried than before.

After Mysterio exposed Peter Parker’s identity to the world, maybe it isn’t the worst thing for Spider-Man to lay low for a while. The meme below has the exact same sort of plan. Using the exit from the Marvel Cinematic Universe like a sort of witness protection program might be the smartest option. It remains to be seen if Sony will use a similar sort of plot to explain the absence of the Avengers or any other MCU trappings.

In the meantime, fans probably shouldn’t get their hopes up about seeing Spidey alongside the Avengers anytime soon. Spider-Man: Far From Home might have represented the first billion-dollar movie in the franchise’s history, but Sony has had plans for the character for some time now. Tom Holland was rumored to have shot a cameo for Venom, but that was pulled by Disney before release. Sony even has plans for a number of television shows around the character now.

Sony Pictures Chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra said the company is currently hard at work on multiple Spider-Man series for television and streaming services. The chairman could not escape addressing Spider-Man being taken out of the MCU during this appearance and did his best to address the latest news.

“Spider-Man was fine before the event movies, did better with the event movies, and now that we have our own universe, he will play off the other characters as well,” Vinciquerra told the crowd at Variety’s Entertainment & Technology summit. “I think we’re pretty capable of doing what we have to do here.”

Sony’s success with Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse has led to some murmurs of an animated series, but no one knows if there is any meat to those rumors. Other Spider-Man-centric spinoffs include a ton of characters that could find their way to streaming services and such. Sony has already put the hammer down on a movie featuring two ladies in Spider-Man’s life with Silver Sable and Black Cat. Those two characters would fit right in on the small screen.

Still, it stings to know that a main part of the MCU will be out of the picture for the foreseeable future and possibly for good. Fans have to hope that Sony can learn from the good things that Marvel did with the character. At this point, that’s all anyone can do.