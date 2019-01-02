First ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Merchandise Spotted

The first official merchandise from Spider-Man: Far From Home has been spotted.

A Kellogg’s box with Spider-Man and his Spider-Man: Far From Home costume and logo plastered onto it has popped up and will likely be hitting shelves shortly. The film is slated for release over the summer of this year with the first trailer having already played privately at Comic Con in Brazil in 2018.

Check out the first official Spider-Man: Far From Home merchandise below.

SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME Kellog’s box (got this from an ig follower) pic.twitter.com/BaCbNLDLRp — trey v2 (@dailyspiidey) January 2, 2019

Spider-Man: Far From Home arrives with a slew of question marks, seeing as its titular Marvel hero was wiped from existence in Avengers: Infinity War. The newcomer to the Spider-Man franchise this time around is Jake Gyllenhaal, who will be playing an apparently friendly version of the Marvel Comics character Mysterio. When asked earlier this year about Gyllenhaal’s role in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige offered mere teases to ComicBook.com about the film and its title.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige said. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

Tom Holland (Peter Parker), Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson) are all slated to reprise their roles from Spider-Man: Homecoming along with other Marvel Cinematic Universe characters popping into the franchise. Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders are going to return to their roles as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively. Jon Watts returns from Spider-Man: Homecoming to direct on a script from Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who wrote the wallcrawler’s first solo MCU outing.

